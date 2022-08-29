Menu
2017 Ford Mustang

64,007 KM

Details Description Features

$45,800

+ tax & licensing
$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

GT Premium, California Special, NAV, VENTED SEATS

2017 Ford Mustang

GT Premium, California Special, NAV, VENTED SEATS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

64,007KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9022570
  Stock #: PC8605
  VIN: 1FATP8FF4H5232561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8605
  • Mileage 64,007 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 FORD MUSTANG GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE | CALIFORNIA SPECIAL | 5.0L V8 | AUTOMATIC | 435HP | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | PUSH TO START BUTTON | MODE BUTTON | PADDLE SHIFTERS | SIRIUSXM | BLUETOOTH | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | SATELLILE RADIO | LEATHER SEATS | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | POWER MIRRORS | CRUISE CONTROL | KEYLESS ENTRY | KEYLESS START | POWER SEATS | BRAKE ASSIST | STABILITY CONTROL | BACKUP CAMERA | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2017 Mustang GT California Special is the quintessential muscle car. Its powered by a 5.0-liter V8 thar makes 435 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque allowing it to shoot to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. Nothing sounds quite like an American muscle V8 rumble.







The California Special includes 19" Ebony Black-painted machined aluminum wheels with 255/40R19 tires; unique performance front air splitter; unique black grilles, and hood and side stripes; strut tower brace; black raised decklid spoiler, sideview mirrors and hood-vented air extractors; faux gas cap; unique dark taillamp bezels; leather-trimmed seats with Miko sueded cloth inserts and red stitching; unique instrument panel finish and door-panel inserts; and premium carpeted front floor mats with embroidered logo.







This model features a Red exterior with custom design cues added by the California Special Package. It also features an Illuminated Entry System, Bluetooth Connectivity for ease of connection allowing the driver to listen to his/her music and or answer phone calls as they come for ample driving enjoyment. Safety includes Personal Safety System with dual-stage front airbags, Side-curtain airbags, Active Knee-Airbag Glovebox, Driver's knee airbag, SOS Post-Crash Alert System.







Enjoy the Heated and Vented Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Leather steering wheel, LED low/high beam headlamps. Bluetooth Connectivity for ease of connection allowing the driver to listen to his/her music and or answer phone calls as they come for ample driving enjoyment.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
PERIMETER ALARM
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.31
Radio: AM/FM
Rear
Soft Top
2
Trunk release
6
digital odometer
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Wing
Lumbar
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Front struts: MacPherson
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Front brake width: 1.26
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Wheel locks: front and rear
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Wheels: painted aluminum
Battery: maintenance-free
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Power windows: safety reverse
Interior accents: chrome
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Parking brake trim: leather
Front brake diameter: 13.9
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Driver seat: cooled
Passenger seat: cooled
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Front fog lights: LED
Dash trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Phone: voice operated
Steering ratio: 16.0
locking
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Rear headrests: integrated
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Rear brake width: .98
Rear seat upholstery: vinyl
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
single disc
proximity entry system
auto delay off
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
voice operated
low oil level
auto-locking
driving performance
tire sealant
head protection chambers
anti-tow sensor
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

