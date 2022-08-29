2017 Ford Mustang

$45,800 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 0 0 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9022570

9022570 Stock #: PC8605

PC8605 VIN: 1FATP8FF4H5232561

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC8605

Mileage 64,007 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer PERIMETER ALARM Ambient Lighting Air filtration Drive mode selector Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Comfort HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.31 Media / Nav / Comm Radio: AM/FM Additional Features Rear Soft Top 2 Trunk release 6 digital odometer auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Wing Lumbar Auxiliary Oil Cooler integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack range Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Rear seat type: bench Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Knee airbags: dual front Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Front suspension type: double ball joint Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Convertible rear window: glass Convertible roof: power Front struts: MacPherson Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Front wipers: variable intermittent Front brake width: 1.26 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Wheel locks: front and rear Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Courtesy lights: door Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Wheels: painted aluminum Battery: maintenance-free Foot pedal trim: aluminum Power windows: safety reverse Interior accents: chrome Spare tire kit: inflator kit Parking brake trim: leather Front brake diameter: 13.9 Capless fuel filler system Infotainment: SYNC Programmable safety key Driver seat: cooled Passenger seat: cooled Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Front fog lights: LED Dash trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Phone: voice operated Steering ratio: 16.0 locking Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Rear headrests: integrated Window defogger: rear Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Rear brake width: .98 Rear seat upholstery: vinyl Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. Rearview mirror: auto-dimming single disc proximity entry system auto delay off mast maintenance due wiper activated voice operated low oil level auto-locking driving performance tire sealant head protection chambers anti-tow sensor Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

