2017 Ford Mustang
GT Premium, California Special, NAV, VENTED SEATS
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$45,800
VIN: 1FATP8FF4H5232561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 64,007 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 FORD MUSTANG GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE | CALIFORNIA SPECIAL | 5.0L V8 | AUTOMATIC | 435HP | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | PUSH TO START BUTTON | MODE BUTTON | PADDLE SHIFTERS | SIRIUSXM | BLUETOOTH | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | SATELLILE RADIO | LEATHER SEATS | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | POWER MIRRORS | CRUISE CONTROL | KEYLESS ENTRY | KEYLESS START | POWER SEATS | BRAKE ASSIST | STABILITY CONTROL | BACKUP CAMERA | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2017 Mustang GT California Special is the quintessential muscle car. Its powered by a 5.0-liter V8 thar makes 435 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque allowing it to shoot to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. Nothing sounds quite like an American muscle V8 rumble.
The California Special includes 19" Ebony Black-painted machined aluminum wheels with 255/40R19 tires; unique performance front air splitter; unique black grilles, and hood and side stripes; strut tower brace; black raised decklid spoiler, sideview mirrors and hood-vented air extractors; faux gas cap; unique dark taillamp bezels; leather-trimmed seats with Miko sueded cloth inserts and red stitching; unique instrument panel finish and door-panel inserts; and premium carpeted front floor mats with embroidered logo.
This model features a Red exterior with custom design cues added by the California Special Package. It also features an Illuminated Entry System, Bluetooth Connectivity for ease of connection allowing the driver to listen to his/her music and or answer phone calls as they come for ample driving enjoyment. Safety includes Personal Safety System with dual-stage front airbags, Side-curtain airbags, Active Knee-Airbag Glovebox, Driver's knee airbag, SOS Post-Crash Alert System.
Enjoy the Heated and Vented Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Leather steering wheel, LED low/high beam headlamps. Bluetooth Connectivity for ease of connection allowing the driver to listen to his/her music and or answer phone calls as they come for ample driving enjoyment.
