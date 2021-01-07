2017 Ford Transit 250

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.