2017 Ford Transit 250

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$28,800 + taxes & licensing 2 0 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

9279607 VIN: 1FTYR1YM9HKA93087

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

