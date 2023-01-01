Menu
2017 Ford Transit Connect

163,700 KM

Details Description Features

2017 Ford Transit Connect

2017 Ford Transit Connect

|XL|W/Dual Sliding Doors|

2017 Ford Transit Connect

|XL|W/Dual Sliding Doors|

163,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10000646
  • Stock #: 316125
  • VIN: NM0LS7E78H1316125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 316125
  • Mileage 163,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

 

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front centre armrest w/storage
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Systems Monitor
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Full Floor Console w/Storage
Front Cloth Headliner
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
4-Way Driver Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Analog Appearance

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Grey Front Bumper
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Sliding Rear Doors
Grey grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Grey Bodyside Mouldings
Tires: P215/55R16 97H XL AS
Grey Rear Bumper
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
3.21 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
60-Amp/Hr 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
59.8 L Fuel Tank
730.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st Row Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
odometer
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Wheels: 16 Steel w/XL Full Wheel Covers
390 kg 5
269 lbs

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
