2017 Ford Transit Connect

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 163,700 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front centre armrest w/storage Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Redundant Digital Speedometer Systems Monitor 4-Way Passenger Seat Seats w/Vinyl Back Material Delay Off Interior Lighting Full Floor Console w/Storage Front Cloth Headliner Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim 4-Way Driver Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Analog Appearance Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Grey Front Bumper Aero-composite halogen headlamps Sliding Rear Doors Grey grille Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Grey Bodyside Mouldings Tires: P215/55R16 97H XL AS Grey Rear Bumper Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Mechanical Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 3.21 Axle Ratio Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering 60-Amp/Hr 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 59.8 L Fuel Tank 730.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Powertrain engine coolant temp Safety Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Curtain 1st Row Airbags Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock Additional Features GVWR: 2 odometer Gauges -inc: Speedometer Tachometer and Trip Odometer 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Wheels: 16 Steel w/XL Full Wheel Covers 390 kg 5 269 lbs

