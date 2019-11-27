Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 GMC Savana 2500, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS, RADIO

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Savana 2500, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS, RADIO

Location

Platinum Cars Leasing

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 4389531
  2. 4389531
  3. 4389531
  4. 4389531
Contact Seller

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,770KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4389531
  • Stock #: PC5191
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFF2H1344815
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Interior Colour
Medium Pewter
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
3-door
AIR CONDITIONING | POWER LOCKS | AUTOMATIC | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The GMC Savanna 2500 is the reliable work van with a long history of hauling people and cargo! with the standard white exterior and a clean Carfax you can buy with comfort knowing the history of this vehicle. An affordable but large package.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Powertrain
  • Tow/Haul Mode
  • engine hour meter
Convenience
  • Clock
  • Cupholders: Front
Seating
  • Upholstery: Vinyl
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • sun visors
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Battery Saver
  • digital odometer
  • Auxiliary Oil Cooler
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Front wipers: intermittent
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Reading lights: front
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Tire type: all season
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Spare tire size: full-size matching
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
  • Gauge: oil pressure
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Rear brake diameter: 13.0
  • Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Armrests: front center
  • Axle ratio: 3.42
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Front suspension type: short and long arm
  • Rear spring type: leaf
  • Wheel covers: partial
  • Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
  • Airbag deactivation: passenger switch
  • Grille color: black
  • Window trim: black
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Front headrests: integrated
  • Rear door type: barn
  • Assist handle: front
  • Power door locks: anti-lockout
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Battery: maintenance-free
  • Alternator: 105 amps
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
  • Mirror color: black
  • Steering wheel trim: urethane
  • Battery rating: 600 CCA
  • Door handle color: black
  • Front bumper color: black
  • Rear bumper color: black
  • Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
  • Wheels: steel
  • Solar-tinted glass: front
  • Front brake diameter: 12.8
  • Power outlet(s): 115V front
  • Steering ratio: 17.2
  • Front stabilizer bar: diameter 35 mm
  • Floor material: rubber/vinyl
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual
  • Front brake width: 1.5
  • Side door type: passenger-side hinged swing-out
  • Bumper detail: rear step
  • License plate bracket: front
  • Total speakers: 2
  • Rear brake width: 1.14
  • Window defogger: side
  • Cargo area light: 3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Leasing

2014 BMW 435i xDRIVE...
 70,574 KM
$27,800 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 51,978 KM
$32,800 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Yukon DENAL...
 56,600 KM
$51,800 + tax & lic
Platinum Cars Leasing

Platinum Cars Leasing

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Send A Message