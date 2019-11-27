2017 GMC Savana 2500, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS, RADIO

AIR CONDITIONING | POWER LOCKS | AUTOMATIC | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX















The GMC Savanna 2500 is the reliable work van with a long history of hauling people and cargo! with the standard white exterior and a clean Carfax you can buy with comfort knowing the history of this vehicle. An affordable but large package.















WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.















Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety Traction Control

Child Seat Anchors

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Powertrain Tow/Haul Mode

engine hour meter Convenience Clock

Cupholders: Front Seating Upholstery: Vinyl Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features sun visors

Retained Accessory Power

Battery Saver

digital odometer

Auxiliary Oil Cooler

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Radio: AM/FM

Multi-function display

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Anti-theft system: alarm

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Front wipers: intermittent

Side airbags: front

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Reading lights: front

Headlights: auto on/off

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Tire type: all season

Fuel economy display: MPG

Spare wheel type: steel

Spare tire size: full-size matching

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks

Gauge: oil pressure

Antenna type: mast

Rear brake diameter: 13.0

Rear suspension classification: solid live axle

Armrests: front center

Axle ratio: 3.42

Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining

Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining

Front suspension type: short and long arm

Rear spring type: leaf

Wheel covers: partial

Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler

Airbag deactivation: passenger switch

Grille color: black

Window trim: black

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Front air conditioning zones: single

Front headrests: integrated

Rear door type: barn

Assist handle: front

Power door locks: anti-lockout

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Battery: maintenance-free

Alternator: 105 amps

Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0

Mirror color: black

Steering wheel trim: urethane

Battery rating: 600 CCA

Door handle color: black

Front bumper color: black

Rear bumper color: black

Rear suspension type: multi-leaf

Wheels: steel

Solar-tinted glass: front

Front brake diameter: 12.8

Power outlet(s): 115V front

Steering ratio: 17.2

Front stabilizer bar: diameter 35 mm

Floor material: rubber/vinyl

Side mirror adjustments: manual

Front brake width: 1.5

Side door type: passenger-side hinged swing-out

Bumper detail: rear step

License plate bracket: front

Total speakers: 2

Rear brake width: 1.14

Window defogger: side

Cargo area light: 3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.