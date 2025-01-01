Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Auxiliary Audio Input<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>USB Input<br>Rear View Camera<br>Rear Parking Sensors<br>Power Driver Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 63589

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

81,000 KM

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing
12859019

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
81,000KM
VIN 3GTU2MEC4HG343083

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
USB Input
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 63589

Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Front heated seats

Climate Control

Rear Parking Sensors

Power Driver Seat

Auxiliary Audio Input

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

2017 GMC Sierra 1500