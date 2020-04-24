Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE

Location

RepoLot

1542 Queensway Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 1T5

416-777-1775

Sale Price

$43,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,748KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 4910037
  • Stock #: 167101
  • VIN: 1GT12REG3HF167101
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Available for sale: March 19, 2020. This asset has been legally repossessed under the Personal Property Security Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. P.10 and is being sold to the highest bidder by RepoLot on behalf of a major Canadian bank. The vehicle will be sold in "as-is" condition. The only warranty available is the manufacturer standard warranty, if still available (extended warranties are not provided). The vehicle is sold completely free of all liens and with clear ownership. In addition to your bid you will have to pay HST, Buyer Fee and Licensing Fee. RepoLot is a national liquidator of repossessed assets on behalf of major financial institutions, operating from 18 locations across Canada. In an open and transparent process, the Public can now buy where the Dealers buy. Bank repossessions are once again available to the Public for bidding. Tens of thousands of repossessed vehicles are resold across Canada annually - don't miss out on your chance to own a repossessed asset at a tremendous value! New units arriving daily. RepoLot Toronto location is servicing all of Ontario, including Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Vaughan, London, Windsor, Kingston, Hamilton, Brampton, Cambridge, Burlington, Niagara, Aurora, Ottawa, and Barrie.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

