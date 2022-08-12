Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Terrain

76,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Connaught Auto

416-820-5039

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE2

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE2

Location

Connaught Auto

801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1

416-820-5039

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

76,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8977957
  • Stock #: 517
  • VIN: 2GKFLNE30H6339317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 GMC Terrain SLE2 very good condition. neat and clean SUV. All features included . we sell all vehicles certified with no extra cost. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Connaught Auto

2020 Mazda MAZDA3 Pr...
 78,000 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Sentra SV
 76,650 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Camar...
 176,206 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Email Connaught Auto

Connaught Auto

Connaught Auto

801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1

Call Dealer

416-820-XXXX

(click to show)

416-820-5039

Quick Links
Directions Inventory