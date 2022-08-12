$10,999+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain
SLE2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
76,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8977957
- Stock #: 517
- VIN: 2GKFLNE30H6339317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 GMC Terrain SLE2 very good condition. neat and clean SUV. All features included . we sell all vehicles certified with no extra cost.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
