2017 GMC Yukon
SLE, 4WD, V8, BOSE, CAM, PARK ASSIST, LEATHER
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8820785
- Stock #: PC8418
- VIN: 1GKS2AKC9HR138499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8418
- Mileage 156,750 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 GMC YUKON SLE 4WD | 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 | 355HP | CONVENIENCE PACKAGE | ULTRASONIC FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE AERO GRILLE SHUTTERS | REAR VISION CAMERA SYSTEM | TOW/HAUL MODE SELECTOR | TRI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | MULTIPLE 12-VOLT POWER OUTLETS | 8 COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH SUBWOOFER | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION | POWER LIFTGATE | TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM | VEHICLE THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM
The 2017 Yukon and its EcoTec3 engine offers proven V8 power and efficiency, while its suspension is engineered for uncompromising ride and handling. Inside, a quiet cabin welcomes you with premium materials and ingenious technologies.
The 2017 GMC Yukon SLE 4WD is powered by a 5.3-litre EcoTec3 V8 that makes 355-horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. It features Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Continuously Variable Valve Timing. The engine is mated to a Hydra-Matic 6-speed automatic transmission that features Mode Select with Manual Mode; as well as an On Demand 4WD drivetrain which is crucial in difficult conditions.
This Yukon SLE features an Onyx Black exterior finish with 20 Polished Aluminum RD5 wheels and a Jet Black Perforated leather interior with Axiom Aluminum Panel Accents and Wood Tone trim throughout.
The SLE trim features a Garage Door Opener; Height Adjustable Pedals; Power Trunk/Hatch Pull-Down; Automatic Rear View Mirror; 20 Polished Aluminum RD5 wheels; Active Aero Grille Shutters; Rear Vision Camera System, Bose Premium 9-speaker Sound System with Subwoofer in Center Console and more.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.
