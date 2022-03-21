2017 GMC Yukon

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 7 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8820785

8820785 Stock #: PC8418

PC8418 VIN: 1GKS2AKC9HR138499

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Black

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8418

Mileage 156,750 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Power Options Power Windows Power Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Cargo Net TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer door pockets Air filtration Conversation mirror Mechanical Power Steering Tool Kit Tow/Haul Mode Battery Saver Exterior Trailer Hitch Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Active grille shutters Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Additional Features Rear Split Third Row 2 Panic Alarm 10 Dual Trunk release 6 digital odometer low fuel level auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Cylinder Deactivation Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist Lumbar trailer stability control Auxiliary Oil Cooler voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Touch screen display Jack range Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front seat type: bucket Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Steering wheel: tilt Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Liftgate window: manual flip-up Rear seatbelts: 3-point Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Total speakers: 8 Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Third row headrests: adjustable Spare wheel type: steel Parking sensors: front Front struts Center console: front console with armrest and storage Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Passenger seat power adjustments: lumbar Subwoofer: 1 4WD selector: electronic Running boards: step Camera system: rearview Rear suspension classification: solid live axle Premium brand: Bose Floor material: carpet Multi-functional information center Satellite communications: OnStar Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Front brake diameter: 13.0 Seatbelt warning sensor: front Spare tire size: full-size Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Emergency locking retractors: front Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wifi: hotspot Locking differential: rear Laminated glass: acoustic Alternator: 150 amps Front brake width: 1.2 Rear brake diameter: 13.6 Upholstery: premium cloth Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear air conditioning zones: single Rear brake width: 0.8 Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench Steering ratio: 17.3 Programmable safety key Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms RAIN SENSING Axle ratio: 3.08 Third row seatbelts: 3-point Third row seat folding: flat Turns lock-to-lock: 3.40 halogen 4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting Battery: heavy duty Window defogger: rear Running board color: black Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 28 mm Wheels: chrome aluminum Trailer wiring: 7-pin Power outlet(s): 115V rear Warnings and reminders: low battery Rear vents: third row Infotainment: IntelliLink Side mirror type: driver side spotter mirror Front airbags: center Connected in-car apps: Google POIs Check rear seat reminder Battery rating: 720 CCA Smart device app function: maintenance status chrome surround Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function reclining rear folding maintenance due voice operated with washer element Google search with read function low oil level auto-locking in dash app marketplace integration voice guided directions independently controlled turn off headlights maintenance-free Smartphone integration: Android Auto Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Roof rails: black

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.