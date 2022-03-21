Menu
2017 GMC Yukon

156,750 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 GMC Yukon

2017 GMC Yukon

SLE, 4WD, V8, BOSE, CAM, PARK ASSIST, LEATHER

2017 GMC Yukon

SLE, 4WD, V8, BOSE, CAM, PARK ASSIST, LEATHER

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

156,750KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8820785
  • Stock #: PC8418
  • VIN: 1GKS2AKC9HR138499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8418
  • Mileage 156,750 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 GMC YUKON SLE 4WD | 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 | 355HP | CONVENIENCE PACKAGE | ULTRASONIC FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE AERO GRILLE SHUTTERS | REAR VISION CAMERA SYSTEM | TOW/HAUL MODE SELECTOR | TRI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | MULTIPLE 12-VOLT POWER OUTLETS | 8 COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH SUBWOOFER | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION | POWER LIFTGATE | TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM | VEHICLE THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM







The 2017 Yukon and its EcoTec3 engine offers proven V8 power and efficiency, while its suspension is engineered for uncompromising ride and handling. Inside, a quiet cabin welcomes you with premium materials and ingenious technologies.







The 2017 GMC Yukon SLE 4WD is powered by a 5.3-litre EcoTec3 V8 that makes 355-horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. It features Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Continuously Variable Valve Timing. The engine is mated to a Hydra-Matic 6-speed automatic transmission that features Mode Select with Manual Mode; as well as an On Demand 4WD drivetrain which is crucial in difficult conditions.







This Yukon SLE features an Onyx Black exterior finish with 20 Polished Aluminum RD5 wheels and a Jet Black Perforated leather interior with Axiom Aluminum Panel Accents and Wood Tone trim throughout.







The SLE trim features a Garage Door Opener; Height Adjustable Pedals; Power Trunk/Hatch Pull-Down; Automatic Rear View Mirror; 20 Polished Aluminum RD5 wheels; Active Aero Grille Shutters; Rear Vision Camera System, Bose Premium 9-speaker Sound System with Subwoofer in Center Console and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Net
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
door pockets
Air filtration
Conversation mirror
Power Steering
Tool Kit
Tow/Haul Mode
Battery Saver
Trailer Hitch
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Active grille shutters
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Rear
Split
Third Row
2
Panic Alarm
10
Dual
Trunk release
6
digital odometer
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
Lumbar
trailer stability control
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Total speakers: 8
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Third row headrests: adjustable
Spare wheel type: steel
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Passenger seat power adjustments: lumbar
Subwoofer: 1
4WD selector: electronic
Running boards: step
Camera system: rearview
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Multi-functional information center
Satellite communications: OnStar
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Spare tire size: full-size
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Locking differential: rear
Laminated glass: acoustic
Alternator: 150 amps
Front brake width: 1.2
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Upholstery: premium cloth
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Rear brake width: 0.8
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Steering ratio: 17.3
Programmable safety key
Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms
RAIN SENSING
Axle ratio: 3.08
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Third row seat folding: flat
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.40
halogen
4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting
Battery: heavy duty
Window defogger: rear
Running board color: black
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 28 mm
Wheels: chrome aluminum
Trailer wiring: 7-pin
Power outlet(s): 115V rear
Warnings and reminders: low battery
Rear vents: third row
Infotainment: IntelliLink
Side mirror type: driver side spotter mirror
Front airbags: center
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Check rear seat reminder
Battery rating: 720 CCA
Smart device app function: maintenance status
chrome surround
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
reclining
rear folding
maintenance due
voice operated
with washer
element
Google search
with read function
low oil level
auto-locking
in dash
app marketplace integration
voice guided directions
independently controlled
turn off headlights
maintenance-free
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: black

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

