2017 Honda Accord

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990 + taxes & licensing
7 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10045314

10045314 Stock #: 19064

19064 VIN: 1HGCR2F5XHA807067

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors BACKUP CAMERA Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Remote Engine Start Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Windows POWER MOONROOF Seating 60/40 split fold down rear seat Additional Features USB Input Steering Wheel Mounted Control 12 Volt Power Outlet ECON mode button Honda LaneWatch blind spot display Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Power windows with auto-up/down Keyless Entry w/ Pushbutton Start Driver's Seat with 10-Way Power Adjustable

