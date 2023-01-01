Menu
2017 Honda Accord

70,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Honda Accord

2017 Honda Accord

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Moonroof

2017 Honda Accord

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Moonroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

70,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10045314
  • Stock #: 19064
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F5XHA807067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Seating

60/40 split fold down rear seat

Additional Features

USB Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Control
12 Volt Power Outlet
ECON mode button
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power windows with auto-up/down
Keyless Entry w/ Pushbutton Start
Driver's Seat with 10-Way Power Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

