Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HO23 as of 12/27/2019.

2017 Honda Accord

137,704 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Hybrid Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

137,704KM
Used
VIN JHMCR6F74HC800531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23732
  • Mileage 137,704 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
7 Speakers

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
Led Headlights
Heated Front & Rear Seats
SMART ENTRY
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Collision Mitigation Braking
Honda LaneWatch
Road Mitigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

