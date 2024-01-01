Menu
2017 Honda Accord

92,000 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
92,000KM
VIN 1HGCR3F96HA801842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Dual Zone Climate Control , Bluetooth, Heated Rear Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Honda Accord include:

Dual Zone Climate Control
Bluetooth
Heated Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Control
Power Adjustable Front Seats w/ Driver Memory Seat
Honda LaneWatch Blind Spot Display
Backup Camera
60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seatback

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32573

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

USB Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Control
ECON mode button
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Keyless Entry w/ Pushbutton Start
Power Adjustable Front Seats w/ Driver Memory Seat
60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seatback
Road Mitigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

