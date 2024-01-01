$23,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Accord
2017 Honda Accord
Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,000KM
VIN 1HGCR3F96HA801842
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 92,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Dual Zone Climate Control , Bluetooth, Heated Rear Seats and more!
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Dual Zone Climate Control , Bluetooth, Heated Rear Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this 2017 Honda Accord include:
Dual Zone Climate Control
Bluetooth
Heated Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Control
Power Adjustable Front Seats w/ Driver Memory Seat
Honda LaneWatch Blind Spot Display
Backup Camera
60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seatback
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32573
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Convenience
Remote Engine Starter
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
USB Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Control
ECON mode button
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Keyless Entry w/ Pushbutton Start
Power Adjustable Front Seats w/ Driver Memory Seat
60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seatback
Road Mitigation System
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
