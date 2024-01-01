$19,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Honda Accord
Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
2017 Honda Accord
Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,000KM
VIN 1HGCR2F50HA805134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Keyless Entry , Paddle Shifters and more!
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Keyless Entry , Paddle Shifters and more!
The top features for this 2017 Honda Accord include:
Power Moonroof
Keyless Entry
Paddle Shifters
Rearview Camera
Heated Front Seats
Dual Zone A/C
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
USB Port
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39976
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Additional Features
USB port
12V outlet
ECON mode
Power Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda LaneWatch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2017 Honda Accord