Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Keyless Entry , Paddle Shifters and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 Honda Accord include:<br> <br>Power Moonroof<br>Keyless Entry<br>Paddle Shifters<br>Rearview Camera<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>USB Port<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 39976

2017 Honda Accord

113,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Accord

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

Watch This Vehicle
11935788

2017 Honda Accord

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,000KM
VIN 1HGCR2F50HA805134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Keyless Entry , Paddle Shifters and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Honda Accord include:

Power Moonroof
Keyless Entry
Paddle Shifters
Rearview Camera
Heated Front Seats
Dual Zone A/C
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
USB Port

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39976

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera

Exterior

Auto Headlights

Additional Features

USB port
12V outlet
ECON mode
Power Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda LaneWatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L Navi w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L Navi w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 88,746 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 63,273 KM $17,490 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Impreza Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Subaru Impreza Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 75,617 KM $20,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Accord