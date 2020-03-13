Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,490 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10031595

10031595 Stock #: 19027

19027 VIN: 2HGFC2F59HH031854

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Auto ON/OFF Headlights Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features USB port Heated Side Mirrors Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Power Locks & Windows HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.