2017 Honda Civic

67,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,490

+ tax & licensing
$21,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Backup Cam

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,490

+ taxes & licensing

67,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10031595
  • Stock #: 19027
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F59HH031854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 03/13/2020 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $2118 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Locks & Windows
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

