Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,590 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 3 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10482768

10482768 Stock #: 22032

22032 VIN: 2HGFC1F98HH104905

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 89,310 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Rain Sensing Wipers Auto ON/OFF Headlights Interior Navigation Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control WIRELESS CHARGING Convenience Remote Engine Starter Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features USB port Heated Side Mirrors Power Front Seats Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Deck lid spoiler Honda LaneWatch blind spot display Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Honda Sensing Technologies Power Locks & Windows Power Moonroof w/Tilt HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System Proximity Key & Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.