2017 Honda Civic

89,310 KM

Details

$22,590

+ tax & licensing
$22,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring w/ Moonroof, Nav, Honda LaneWatch

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring w/ Moonroof, Nav, Honda LaneWatch

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,590

+ taxes & licensing

89,310KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10482768
  • Stock #: 22032
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F98HH104905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,310 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 05/15/2018 with an estimated $11009.75 of damage. On which a $13167 claim was made. Sep 8, 2022 - Glass Record - $986.00

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rain Sensing Wipers
Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Interior

Navigation
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
WIRELESS CHARGING

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Deck lid spoiler
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Locks & Windows
Power Moonroof w/Tilt
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Proximity Key & Push Button Start

