Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Honda Civic

106,831 KM

Details Description Features

$20,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10755182
  2. 10755182
  3. 10755182
  4. 10755182
  5. 10755182
  6. 10755182
  7. 10755182
  8. 10755182
  9. 10755182
  10. 10755182
  11. 10755182
  12. 10755182
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
106,831KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F89HH003630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,831 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Exterior

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Locks & Windows
Power Moonroof w/Tilt
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Proximity Key & Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/ for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/ 65,827 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth, A/C 136,785 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Accord LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Honda Accord LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 50,190 KM $24,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,880

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic