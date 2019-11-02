Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HN66 as of 11/27/2018. Was involved in an accident on 02/11/2019 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $5540 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 11/15/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2017 Honda Civic

120,976 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic

COUPE Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

2017 Honda Civic

COUPE Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

120,976KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC3B92HH451325

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 120,976 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HN66 as of 11/27/2018. Was involved in an accident on 02/11/2019 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $5540 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 11/15/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Convenience

Remote Starter
Proximity Key

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rain Sensing Wipers
Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Media / Nav / Comm

HandsFreeLink Bluetooth interface

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Locks & Windows
Power Moonroof w/Tilt

