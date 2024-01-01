Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Honda Civic

104,852 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

104,852KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC1F90HH100802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 104,852 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rain Sensing Wipers
Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
WIRELESS CHARGING

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Deck lid spoiler
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Locks & Windows
Power Moonroof w/Tilt
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Proximity Key & Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Honda Civic