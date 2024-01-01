Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.</p><p>Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! </p><p>Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!</p><p>We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like its our own!</p><p> <br></p><p>All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.</p><p><em><span>This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.</span></em></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1715865455890_3148507927375226 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1685545324440_8218046362184681 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2017 Honda Civic

62,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Civic

|EX|

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

|EX|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

  1. 11323207
  2. 11323207
  3. 11323207
  4. 11323207
  5. 11323207
  6. 11323207
  7. 11323207
  8. 11323207
  9. 11323207
  10. 11323207
  11. 11323207
  12. 11323207
  13. 11323207
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
62,000KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F89HH019715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

 

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Emergency Sos
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Apple CarPlay
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 6-way manual adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
4.68 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
SMS text message function
Android Auto
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
2 USB device connectors and wi-fi tethering
Clock and Radio Data System
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
email function
illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls w/capacitive touch
7 TFT colour display audio system and driver information interface w/HondaLink
speed-sensitive volume control SVC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Best Auto

Used 2016 Honda Civic |Touring| for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Honda Civic |Touring| 162,800 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda MAZDA3 |GS| for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Mazda MAZDA3 |GS| 37,600 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan |HIGHLINE|NO ACCIDENT| for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan |HIGHLINE|NO ACCIDENT| 109,200 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Best Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-1241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic