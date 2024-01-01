Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: November 11th 2023 - Glass Record - $1,580.00

2017 Honda Civic

118,272 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Fronts Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Fronts Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,272KM
VIN 2HGFC1F94HH103847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 118,272 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: November 11th 2023 - Glass Record - $1,580.00

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Locks & Windows
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Subaru Outback Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Subaru Outback Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats 77,000 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Spark 1LT w/ Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Chevrolet Spark 1LT w/ Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, A/C 96,800 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range w/ Autopilot, Nav, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range w/ Autopilot, Nav, Heated Front Seats 83,000 KM $32,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic