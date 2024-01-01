Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>Bluetooth, Power Locks & Windows, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 Honda Civic Sedan include:<br> <br>Bluetooth<br>Power Locks & Windows<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Collision Mitigation Braking System<br>Road Departure Mitigation System<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>Heated Side Mirrors<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 33181

2017 Honda Civic

99,704 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,704KM
VIN 2HGFC2F82HH019524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,704 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Bluetooth, Power Locks & Windows, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Honda Civic Sedan include:

Bluetooth
Power Locks & Windows
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Heated Side Mirrors

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 33181

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Exterior

Auto Headlights

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Locks & Windows
Power Moonroof w/Tilt
Proximity Key & Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Honda CR-V EX-L w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda CR-V EX-L w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats 55,800 KM $29,590 + tax & lic
Used 2022 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation, Heated Front Seats 16,900 KM $41,490 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Essential w/ Smart Sense Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Essential w/ Smart Sense Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 70,800 KM $20,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic