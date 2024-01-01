$18,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
2017 Honda Civic
Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats
2017 Honda Civic
Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,704KM
VIN 2HGFC2F82HH019524
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 99,704 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Bluetooth, Power Locks & Windows, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Honda Civic Sedan include:
Bluetooth
Power Locks & Windows
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Heated Side Mirrors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 33181
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Remote Engine Starter
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Additional Features
USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Locks & Windows
Power Moonroof w/Tilt
Proximity Key & Push Button Start
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2017 Honda Civic