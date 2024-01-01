Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Locks & Windows, Heated Rear Seats, Collision Mitigation Braking System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.

The top features for this 2017 Honda Civic Sedan include:

Power Locks & Windows
Heated Rear Seats
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Forward Collision Warning System
Proximity Key & Push Button Start
Fog Lights
Power Front Seats

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 33527

2017 Honda Civic

65,000 KM

$22,290

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,290

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,000KM
VIN 2HGFC1F99HH100121

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
WIRELESS CHARGING

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Locks & Windows
Proximity Key & Push Button Start

2017 Honda Civic