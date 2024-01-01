$22,290+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
2017 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,290
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,000KM
VIN 2HGFC1F99HH100121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 65,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Locks & Windows, Heated Rear Seats, Collision Mitigation Braking System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Honda Civic Sedan include:
Power Locks & Windows
Heated Rear Seats
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Forward Collision Warning System
Proximity Key & Push Button Start
Fog Lights
Power Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 33527
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
WIRELESS CHARGING
Convenience
Remote Engine Starter
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Additional Features
USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Locks & Windows
Proximity Key & Push Button Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
