Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Honda Civic

LX Backup Cam Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

LX Backup Cam Heated Seats

Location

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

Contact Seller

$17,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4385463
  • Stock #: 436VD436
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Fuel Efficient Commuter! Extremely Well-Maintained l Clean CarFax l Same Day Financing Approval for All Credits l Same Day Delivery l Certified & Safety Inspected. This 2017 HONDA CIVIC LX comes with: Backup Cam l Heated Seats l Bluetooth. Trades Are Welcome! At AUTORAMA, all of our vehicles are Hand-picked, gone through 100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner. We carry over 250 high quality vehicles for you to choose. Visit our indoor showroom or schedule a Test Drive today!
_________________________________________________________


Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AUTORAMA

2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 100,000 KM
$19,850 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Outback ...
 115,000 KM
$18,850 + tax & lic
2016 Acura ILX Leath...
 109,000 KM
$16,450 + tax & lic
AUTORAMA

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-739-XXXX

(click to show)

416-739-7262

Send A Message