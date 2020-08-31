Menu
2017 Honda Civic

172,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

LX AUTO/CAM/APPLEPLAY/CERTIFIED

2017 Honda Civic

LX AUTO/CAM/APPLEPLAY/CERTIFIED

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5769642
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F59HH002094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FULL SERVICE HISTORY FROM HONDA TORONTO AUTOMATIC BACK UP CAMERA  KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER HEATED MIRRORS HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL POWER TRUNK RELEASE BLUETOOTH AUX CD AIR CONDITIONING BACK UP CAMERA ALLOY WHEELS COMES CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE . ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA

 

All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!! 

 

Trade-ins welcome!!! 

 

Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday  Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays) 

 

lets do this auto sales inc. 

 

 

647 627 56 00 

www.letsdothisautosales.ca 

Address: 

485 ROGERS RD YORK ONTARIO 

MAJOR INTERSECTION IS ROGERS RD AND OLD WESTON.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

