2017 HONDA CIVIC TYPE R | TURBO CHARGED 2.0L I4 | 306HP | MANUAL | REV MATCH CONTROL | CARBON FIBER | BACKUP CAMERA | HONDA LINK | HONDA HD DIGITAL TRAFFIC | NAVIGATION | SPORTS SEATS | VOICE COMMAND | CRUISE CONTROL | BRAKE HOLD | PUSH BUTTON START | BLUETOOTH | KEYLESS ENTRY | ANDROID AUTO | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2017 Honda Civic Typre R is a beautiful and bold modern sports hatchback, at the top of the Civic performance heap is the Type R. It gets a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (306 hp, 285 lb-ft). Available with a six-speed manual transmission. Other additions include 20-inch wheels with high-performance tires, bigger front and rear brakes, a massive rear wing, and special interior and exterior styling enhancements. The Type R's day in and day out comfort make it a genuine proposition for a daily driver. The seats are hugely supportive, and the suspension stays compliant on nearly every road surface
The 2017 Honda Civic Type R comes in a Sleek White Exterior with Carbon fiber Hood Scoop, Rear and Front Bumpers and Red Leather Interior in addition to the Sport Seats, Carbon Fiber Instrument Panel, Carbon Fiber Door Panel Insert, you'll find a comfortable interior with fantastic driver ergonomics. Everything you might like in a standard Civic is here. The 2019 Honda Civic Type R comes with so many features like Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Voice Command, Navigation System, Cruise Control, Brake Hold, +R and Comfort Driving modes, Touch Screen, Push To Start, and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
