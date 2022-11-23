Menu
2017 Honda Civic

60,796 KM

Details Description Features

$26,290

+ tax & licensing
$26,290

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring W/ 6-Spd MT, Honda Sensing, Navi

2017 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring W/ 6-Spd MT, Honda Sensing, Navi

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,290

+ taxes & licensing

60,796KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9343999
  • Stock #: 15875
  • VIN: SHHFK7G92HU306369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 15875
  • Mileage 60,796 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WIRELESS CHARGING
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Navigation
USB port
Leather trimmed seating surfaces
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Moonroof w/Tilt
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

