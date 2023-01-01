$21,488 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 9 , 2 5 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9838388

9838388 Stock #: UA20145A

UA20145A VIN: 2HGFC3A51HH220754

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 109,255 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Navigation System Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.