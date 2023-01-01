Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

152,941 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

152,941KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10186866
  • Stock #: 19908
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H83HH103407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 152,941 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Power Tailgate
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
AUTO HIGH BEAMS

Convenience

Remote Starter

Power Options

Power Drivers Seat

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Drivers Seat Position Memory
Power Moonroof w/Tilt
7” Display Audio System
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Proximity Key & Push Button Start

