2017 Honda CR-V

101,999 KM

Details Description Features

$21,490

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

2017 Honda CR-V

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,490

+ taxes & licensing

101,999KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW1H33HH001507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 101,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Convenience

Remote Starter

Comfort

A/C

Exterior

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
7” Display Audio System
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Proximity Key & Push Button Start

