2017 HONDA CR-V LX | 1.4L I4 | FWD | PUSH BUTTON START | REMOTE START | BLUETOOTH | POWER LOCKS | POWER WINDOWS | POWER MIRRORS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
Honda's compact CR-V SUV, the company's second best selling vehicle, gets a complete redesign for 2017 with a new platform, new engine, new interior, and new styling. The new CR-V grows in most dimensions, which gives more interior space for passengers and cargo. The new look is more aggressive and bold than before, gaining a prominent grille and bulging fenders. The new interior has an all-digital cluster which works well to convey information, and has a clean, clear infotainment system. The rear seat gains more legroom and can fit three adults in comfort thanks to a flat floor. The rear seats also recline for increased comfort.
The fuel economy is thanks to a 1.4L turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 190 hp and 179 lb-ft of torque. That engine sends drive through a CVT transmission, and front-wheel drive. This trim is estimated to get 8.4 L/100 km city, 7.0 highway. It has 17-inch alloys, LED brake and accent lights with projector headlights, active grille blocking, and capless fuel filler. It has push-button start, walk away door locking and remote start as standard. There is a four-speaker display audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Autos standard on a 7.0-inch screen.
