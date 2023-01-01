Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda HR-V

67,301 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Honda HR-V

2017 Honda HR-V

EX w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Moonroof

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda HR-V

EX w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Moonroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10141620
  2. 10141620
  3. 10141620
  4. 10141620
  5. 10141620
  6. 10141620
  7. 10141620
  8. 10141620
  9. 10141620
  10. 10141620
  11. 10141620
  12. 10141620
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
67,301KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10141620
  • Stock #: 19601
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H55HM102525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,301 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Power Locks & Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2022 Mitsubishi Outl...
 12,200 KM
$38,990 + tax & lic
2021 Honda CR-V Tour...
 23,545 KM
$40,990 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 22,673 KM
$27,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory