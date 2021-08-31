Menu
2017 Honda HR-V

94,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,850

+ tax & licensing
$20,850

+ taxes & licensing

AUTORAMA

866-727-6298

2017 Honda HR-V

2017 Honda HR-V

LX Heated Seats Backup Cam

2017 Honda HR-V

LX Heated Seats Backup Cam

Location

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

866-727-6298

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,850

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7859724
  • Stock #: 120YD120
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H38HM105496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Price and Excellent Condition! This HR-V features Backup Camera, Heated Seats, and a Clean CarFax. 100-point inspection, Detailed & Sanitized.  Low Interest Rates & Flexible terms.  Financing for all credit types.  Same Day Approval & Delivery.   Click here to get pre-approved from the comfort of your home: https://www.autorama.ca/financing/. Indoor showroom with over 250 high quality vehicles to choose from.  Please call us @ 416-739-7262 to schedule a Test Drive today!

 

 

_______________________________________________

Financing – Need financing? We offer rates as low as 4.99% with $0 Down and No Payment for 3 Months options (O.A.C).  Our experienced Finance Team works with major banks and lenders to get you approved for a car loan with the lowest rate and most flexible term.

 

_______________________________________________

 

Price - We offer high quality vehicles at lowest price.  No haggle, No hassle, No admin or hidden fee. Just our best price first! Prices are plus HST & Licensing.

 

_______________________________________________

 

Trade - Have a trade? We pay Top Dollars for your trade and take any year and model! Bring your trade in for free appraisal.  

 

_______________________________________________

 

AUTORAMA - Largest indoor used car dealership in Toronto with over 250 high quality used vehicles to choose from - Located at 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8. View our inventory: https://www.autorama.ca/

 

_______________________________________________

 

Community – Our community matters to us. We make a difference one car at a time through our Care to Share Program (Free Cars for People in Need!). See our Care to share page for more info.

 

_______________________________________________

 

Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional $495. If not Certified and E-tested, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, and exporting purchasers.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

AUTORAMA

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

866-727-6298

