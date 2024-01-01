Menu
2017 Honda Pilot

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Power Mirrors and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.

The top features for this 2017 Honda Pilot include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Power Mirrors
USB Port
Navigation
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Blindspot Information System

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32546

2017 Honda Pilot

63,726 KM

$31,490

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
63,726KM
VIN 5FNYF6H96HB506968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,726 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Power Mirrors and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Honda Pilot include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Power Mirrors
USB Port
Navigation
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Blindspot Information System

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32546

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Exterior

Power Tailgate
Panoramic Moonroof

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
2nd row Captain Seats
Heated Power mirrors
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Honda Rear entertainment system
Front Power Seat
Blindspot Information System
Heated Second Row Seats (Outboard positions only)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Honda Pilot