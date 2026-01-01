Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Internet Access<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Keyfob Remote Start<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Pedestrian Detection<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 85557

2017 Honda Pilot

84,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Pilot

EX

Watch This Vehicle
13489802

2017 Honda Pilot

EX

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,000KM
VIN 5FNYF6H35HB505578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Internet Access
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Passive Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Keyfob Remote Start
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 85557

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation

Comfort

Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Pedestrian Detection
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Internet Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Honda Accord Touring for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Honda Accord Touring 120,000 KM $22,090 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW X1 xDrive28i for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 BMW X1 xDrive28i 86,000 KM $22,090 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred w/Trend Package for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred w/Trend Package 95,989 KM $24,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Honda Pilot