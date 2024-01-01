$13,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Hyundai Accent
GL w/ Heated Front Seats, A/C, Cruise Control
2017 Hyundai Accent
GL w/ Heated Front Seats, A/C, Cruise Control
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,268KM
VIN KMHCT5AE2HU353707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 87,268 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Power Heated Side Mirrors and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Hyundai Accent include:
Bluetooth
Keyless Entry
Power Heated Side Mirrors
USB ports
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Stability Control
A/C
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36285
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Vehicle Stability Control
Comfort
A/C
Convenience
cruise controls
Additional Features
Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2017 Hyundai Accent