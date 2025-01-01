Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1746221033566_5497541436350011 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>2019 HYUNDAI ACCENT SE EFFICIENT, STYLISH & CITY-FRIENDLY SEDAN</strong></p><p>Compact Design, Smooth Drive & Hyundai Reliability<br>Automatic | 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine | FWD | Excellent Fuel Economy<br>Well-Maintained & Excellent Condition No Accidents, Clean History</p><p> <strong>Odometer:132,639 KM</strong><br>Financing Available On Approved Credit (OAC)<br>Price Excludes Applicable Tax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC</p><p><strong>Wholesale Price Available!</strong></p><p> Visit us at <strong>304 Bridgeland Ave, North York</strong><br> Call us for more details or to book a test drive!<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1746221033566_5093378706036994 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2017 Hyundai Accent

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Accent

5DR HB AUTO SE

Watch This Vehicle
12487702

2017 Hyundai Accent

5DR HB AUTO SE

Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

  1. 12487702
  2. 12487702
  3. 12487702
  4. 12487702
  5. 12487702
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN KMHCT5AE9HU341506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 341506
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2019 HYUNDAI ACCENT SE EFFICIENT, STYLISH & CITY-FRIENDLY SEDAN

Compact Design, Smooth Drive & Hyundai Reliability
Automatic | 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine | FWD | Excellent Fuel Economy
Well-Maintained & Excellent Condition No Accidents, Clean History

Odometer:132,639 KM
Financing Available On Approved Credit (OAC)
Price Excludes Applicable Tax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC

Wholesale Price Available!

Visit us at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York
Call us for more details or to book a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P195/50HR16
Auto Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
43 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT GDI VIS -inc: transverse-mounted inline 4-cylinder
2.94 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: gate-type overdrive lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock

Additional Features

Steering wheel mounted audio
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-way adjustable passenger seat
adjustable head restraints and passenger side seatback pocket
driver's seat pump device height adjuster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Wheels: 16 x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy
Bluetooth controls
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: USB/iPod
voice-activated Bluetooth
Bluetooth phone connectivity
SiriusXM radio and 2 tweeters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Queen Auto Group

Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Comfortline DSG 4MOTION for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Comfortline DSG 4MOTION 100,758 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline 5-door Manual for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline 5-door Manual 172,866 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Compass NORTH 4X4 for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Jeep Compass NORTH 4X4 66,263 KM $28,990 + tax & lic

Email Queen Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Queen Auto Group

416-740-8090

2017 Hyundai Accent