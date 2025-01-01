Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1754689094097_05673652276490504 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>2017, HYUNDAI ACCENT GL </strong></p><p><strong>Special Financing Price: $ Cash Price: $</strong></p><p>Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance . Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.  At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.   To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.   Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive   it,   Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.  </p><p><strong>Price<span> </span></strong>  Our special discounted price is based on financing only .    We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is   accurate   and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates . <span> </span><strong>All vehicles can be Certified for an   additional   $995.<span> </span></strong>  If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is   deemed   to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.  </p><p><strong>Financing<span> </span></strong>  Need financing?   We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months ( O.A.C )   .   We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance  </p><p><strong>Trade-In</strong><span> </span>  Have a trade-in? We offer   top dollar   for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.  </p><p>Queen Auto Group   One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality   pre-owned   vehicles. Located at   304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON   M6A 1Z4 .  </p><p>View our inventory:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/</p><p><strong>Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm   <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1754689094098_29710757542265587 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></p>

2017 Hyundai Accent

108,190 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Accent

4dr Sdn Auto GL

Watch This Vehicle
12845581

2017 Hyundai Accent

4dr Sdn Auto GL

Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,190KM
VIN KMHCT4AE6HU191185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,190 KM

Vehicle Description

2017, HYUNDAI ACCENT GL 

Special Financing Price: $ Cash Price: $

Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance . Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.  At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.   To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.   Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive   it,   Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.  

Price   Our special discounted price is based on financing only .    We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is   accurate   and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates .  All vehicles can be Certified for an   additional   $995.   If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is   deemed   to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.  

Financing   Need financing?   We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months ( O.A.C )   .   We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance  

Trade-In   Have a trade-in? We offer   top dollar   for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.  

Queen Auto Group   One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality   pre-owned   vehicles. Located at   304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON   M6A 1Z4 .  

View our inventory:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/

Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm   

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P175/70TR14
Auto Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
43 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT GDI VIS -inc: transverse-mounted inline 4-cylinder
2.94 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: gate-type overdrive lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock

Additional Features

Steering wheel mounted audio
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-way adjustable passenger seat
adjustable head restraints and passenger side seatback pocket
driver's seat pump device height adjuster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Wheels: 14 x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Bluetooth controls
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: USB/iPod
voice-activated Bluetooth
Bluetooth phone connectivity
SiriusXM radio and 2 tweeters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Queen Auto Group

Used 2016 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr S for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr S 124,100 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LT W/2LT for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LT W/2LT 94,700 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Accent 4dr Sdn Auto GL for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Hyundai Accent 4dr Sdn Auto GL 108,190 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Queen Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Queen Auto Group

416-740-8090

2017 Hyundai Accent