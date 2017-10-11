Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

87,677 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

L w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Windows

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

87,677KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10436571
  • Stock #: 21670
  • VIN: 5NPD74LF7HH072915

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,677 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 11/10/2017 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Power Options

Power Windows

Convenience

Remote Keyless Entry System

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers

Additional Features

USB & AUX PORTS
Projection Headlights
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Power Heated Door Mirrors
AM/FM/MP3 Audio System

