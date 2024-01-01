Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Hyundai Elantra

88,946 KM

2017 Hyundai Elantra

88,946 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL w/ Android, A/C, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL w/ Android, A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
88,946KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LF1HU134288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 27747
  • Mileage 88,946 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Convenience

Remote Keyless Entry System

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Input
Blind Spot Detection
7” Touchscreen Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2017 Hyundai Elantra