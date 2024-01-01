Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Hyundai Elantra

92,484 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
LE w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

92,484KM
Used
VIN 5NPD74LF1HH161900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 28208
  • Mileage 92,484 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
Keyless Entry System
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Input
Projection Headlights
60/40 Split Rear Seats
AM/FM/MP3 Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

