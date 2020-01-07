Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 07/01/2020 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $1120.89 claim was made.

2017 Hyundai Elantra

119,215 KM

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS w/ Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS w/ Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

119,215KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LF3HU231492

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 119,215 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Input
Blind Spot Detection
Heated Front & Rear Seats
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Proximity Keyless Entry
7” Touchscreen Display

2017 Hyundai Elantra