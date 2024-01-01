$13,490+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL w/ Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,059KM
VIN KMHD84LF7HU337654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 118,059 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Anti Lock Braking System, USB Port , Vehicle Stability Management and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this 2017 Hyundai Elantra include:
Anti Lock Braking System
USB Port
Vehicle Stability Management
A/C
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Electronic Stability Control
Drive Mode Select
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34203
Vehicle Features
Convenience
Remote Keyless Entry System
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Assist
7" Touchscreen
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Management
Drive Mode Select
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Anti Lock Braking System
