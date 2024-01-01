$14,490+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
Limited w/ Ultimate Pkg. w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel
2017 Hyundai Elantra
Limited w/ Ultimate Pkg. w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,700KM
VIN KMHD84LFXHU090677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 137,700 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Remote Keyless Entry System , 8-Speakers, Aux Input and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Hyundai Elantra include:
Remote Keyless Entry System
8-Speakers
Aux Input
Heated Front Seats
Bluetooth
8" Touchscreen Display
Power Heated Mirrors
Garage Door Opener
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34459
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Convenience
Remote Keyless Entry System
Power Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather Seating Surfaces
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Seating
Driver's Memory Seat
Safety
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
8-speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Dual-Zone A/C
Rear Parking Assistance Sensors
Drive Mode Select
8" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
Hands-free Smart Trunk
Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Autonomous Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Warning System w/ Lane Keeping Assistance
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$14,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2017 Hyundai Elantra