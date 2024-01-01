Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Remote Keyless Entry System , 8-Speakers, Aux Input and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 Hyundai Elantra include:<br> <br>Remote Keyless Entry System<br>8-Speakers<br>Aux Input<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Bluetooth<br>8 Touchscreen Display<br>Power Heated Mirrors<br>Garage Door Opener<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 34459

VIN KMHD84LFXHU090677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 137,700 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Remote Keyless Entry System , 8-Speakers, Aux Input and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Hyundai Elantra include:

Remote Keyless Entry System
8-Speakers
Aux Input
Heated Front Seats
Bluetooth
8" Touchscreen Display
Power Heated Mirrors
Garage Door Opener

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34459

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Convenience

Remote Keyless Entry System
Power Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather Seating Surfaces

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Seating

Driver's Memory Seat

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
8-speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Dual-Zone A/C
Rear Parking Assistance Sensors
Drive Mode Select
8" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
Hands-free Smart Trunk
Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Autonomous Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Warning System w/ Lane Keeping Assistance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

