AMAZING CONDITION, VOICE COMMAND, POWER MIRROR AND WINDOWS, TRIP ODOMETER, CRUISE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE.



This 2017 HYUNDAI ELANTRA, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates.



*** 100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner***

CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified & E-tested for an additional $399, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.



FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!



TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)



BELL AUTO* is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools.



REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 5 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, The 2019 Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 700 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook.



COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!!



CONTACT* For more information please feel free to contact us at 1 (877) 854-4872 or visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!!





Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Power Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks

Rear child safety locks

DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control

glove box Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Map Lights

Intermittent Wipers

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Halogen Headlamps Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Digital clock Windows Rear Defroster Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Cloth Interior

Hill Ascent Control

Center Arm Rest

Steering Wheel Control

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Voice Command

Driver Side Airbag

Rear cupholder

Passenger Airbag On/Off

Cargo Space Lights

Digital/Analog Display

Eco Mode

ANTI- THEFT

Full Carpet floor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.