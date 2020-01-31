Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

647-717-3619

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4668336
  • VIN: 5NPD74LF5HH073108
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

WHAT DO YOU GET? 

-2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine

-6 Speed Automatic Transmission

-Multifunctioning Steering Wheel w/Audio Controls

-Dynamic Steering Control

-7.0" Infotainment System

-Heated Seats

-Bluetooth

-AUX, iPod and USB Input

-Air Conditioning

-Trip Computer

-Dual Heated Power Mirrors

-Keyless Entry

-Cruise Control

-Power Windows

-60/40 Split Rear Folding Seats

-Automatic Headlights


FINANCING AVAILABLE? 

Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit! 


HAVE A TRADE-IN?

Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.


PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE! 

We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase


HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? 

On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested, and not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify any vehicle for ONLY $495.00.


CONTACT US: 

TEL: (647) 346-5333 OR (647) 717-3619

ADDRESS: 4226 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH ON M1E2M6

EMAIL: ontarioqualitymotors@yahoo.ca

We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us. 


We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.  


HOURS OF OPERATION:

Monday-Saturday: 10am to 8pm 

OPEN ON Sundays: 11am to 5pm

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

