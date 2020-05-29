Menu
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lucky Motorcars Inc.

416-577-2961

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL-CAMERA-BLINDSPOT-HEATED STEERING/SEATS-APPLE CARPLAY-35KM

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL-CAMERA-BLINDSPOT-HEATED STEERING/SEATS-APPLE CARPLAY-35KM

Location

Lucky Motorcars Inc.

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

416-577-2961

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5172107
  • Stock #: 20-97817
  • VIN: KMHD84LF6HU321817
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

*CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - SAVE $$$**  $0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS From 4.99 % o.a.c.!  ONLY 35,000KMS! 2 AVAILABLE!!  *** ONE OWNER - 100% ONTARIO VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFED *** BALANCE OF HYUNDAI'S COMPREHENSIVE 5YR/100,000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!!   PRACTICALLY BRAND NEW!  WHY EVEN BUY NEW!  **Comes FULLY CERTIFIED with a SAFETY CERTIFICATE at NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!!


WE FINANCE EVERYONE!! All International Students & New Immigrants Welcome! # 9 SIN! Bankruptcy! Consumer Proposal! GOOD, BAD or NEW CREDIT!! We Will Help Get You APPROVED!!  **$0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST APPROVALS**FINANCE From **4.99%**o.a.c. 


SAVE THOUSANDS FROM NEW!! THIS IS ONE SLEEK AND SPORTY ELANTRA!! WELL EQUIPPED **GL** PACKAGE!! Finished In PLATINUM GREY  On BLACK! 2.0L 4CYL. GAS SAVER!! AUTOMATIC! LOADED With Tons Of Convenience Features! BACK UP CAMERA!  HEATED STEERING! HEATED SEATS! BLIND SPOT ASSIST! BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE! CRUISE CONTROL! Full Power Options! ANDROID AUTO & APPLE CARPLAY!! SPORT ALLOYS!  FOG Lights! Tints & More!!  OIL/FILTER CHANGED! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE! NON SMOKER!  NICE & CLEAN!! GREAT FOR UBER & LYFT!!


All Vehicles Come With A FREE CARFAX History Report! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! Professional Detailing! 100% CANADIAN VEHICLES! OMVIC & UCDA Members!! BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED! Buy With Confidence!! We GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES! Extended Warranty Packages Available!! Licensing & Taxes Are Extra.


OVER 18YRS Of AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!! Come & Visit Our Heated Indoor Showroom!! SAVE THOUSANDS & THOUSANDS From BUYING NEW! Shop & Compare! 


Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!


Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!


LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.                                                                                                         


350 WESTON RD.                                                                                                             


Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9                                                                                                       


Direct:  416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600                                                                                   


Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA                                                                                                     


Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com


Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, York Region, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, St. Catherines, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham & more!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

