2017 Hyundai Elantra

72,710 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

SE, HEATED, CAM, BLUETOOTH, VOICE COMMAND,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,710KM
Used
  • VIN: KMHD84LF6HU190372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,710 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 HYUNDAI ELANTRA SE | AUTOMATIC | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | CRUISE CONTROL | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | AC | POWER WINDOWS | BACK UP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | USB INPUT| LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The Elantra is a staple of Hyundai brand. The 2017 model brought a refreshes Elantra design that established itself as the top choice for the compact car shoppers. This Elantra SE is in the 4-door sedan body style and is powered by 1.4 Liter inline-4 cylinder engine producing 128 Horsepower and 156 lb-ft of Torque. The engine is mounted to Automatic gearbox and coming in Silver exterior colour with Black interior.







The SE trim features alloy rims, aux input, AC, CD MP3 Player, Power windows, Keyless entry, Cruise control, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera.







The 2017 Elantra comes with standard safety features that include stability control, antilock brakes, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Keyless Entry
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering
Power
Trip Odometer
Daytime Running Lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Battery Saver
Front air conditioning
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
6
low oil pressure
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Auxiliary audio input: USB
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Floor material: carpet
Rear shock type: monotube
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear headrests: fixed
Assist handle: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Battery: maintenance-free
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Front brake diameter: 11.0
Vanity mirrors: dual
Taillights: rear center
Upholstery: premium cloth
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Alternator: 120 amps
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Storage: accessory hook
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Wheels: steel
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
Wheel covers: full
Illuminated power window switches
Rear brake type: drum
Emergency locking retractors: driver
Headlights: halogen
Window defogger: rear
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm
Axle ratio: 4.33
Side mirror type: driver side spotter mirror
Rear brake diameter: 8.0
Steering ratio: 13.9
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
single disc
reclining
element
low battery
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Infotainment screen size: 3.5 in.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

