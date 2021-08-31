$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 7 1 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7669930

7669930 Stock #: PC7410

PC7410 VIN: KMHD84LF6HU190372

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7410

Mileage 72,710 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Keyless Entry Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Power Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Interior Cargo Area Light Air filtration Mechanical Battery Saver Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power Trunk release 6 low oil pressure digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level Driver Information System Braking Assist door pockets Sunglasses holder speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent Impact Absorbing Bumpers One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Auxiliary audio input: USB In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Spare wheel type: steel Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Floor material: carpet Rear shock type: monotube Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Front air conditioning zones: single Driver seat manual adjustments: height Passenger seat manual adjustments: height Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear headrests: fixed Assist handle: front Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Battery: maintenance-free Power windows: safety reverse Total speakers: 6 Power door locks: auto-locking Front brake diameter: 11.0 Vanity mirrors: dual Taillights: rear center Upholstery: premium cloth Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear suspension classification: semi-independent Rear suspension type: torsion beam Shift knob trim: urethane Steering wheel trim: urethane Alternator: 120 amps Door sill trim: scuff plate Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Storage: accessory hook Interior accents: metallic-tone Wheels: steel Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7 Power outlet(s): two 12V front Wheel covers: full Illuminated power window switches Rear brake type: drum Emergency locking retractors: driver Headlights: halogen Window defogger: rear Front stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm Axle ratio: 4.33 Side mirror type: driver side spotter mirror Rear brake diameter: 8.0 Steering ratio: 13.9 LAMP FAILURE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night iPod/iPhone single disc reclining element low battery Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Infotainment screen size: 3.5 in.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.