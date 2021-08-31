Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

SE,ALLOYS,B/U CAM,HEATED STEERING,LANE DEPARTURE,

2017 Hyundai Elantra

SE,ALLOYS,B/U CAM,HEATED STEERING,LANE DEPARTURE,

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7720522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMAZING DRIVE,CAR FAX CLEAN,GL MODEL WITH SE PACKAGE,$12900,+HST &LICENSING,(SAFETY INCLUDING WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION 36000KM OR 36MONTHS,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED),FOR INQUIRIES CALL 416)565-8644 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

