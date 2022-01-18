$11,400+ tax & licensing
$11,400
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2017 Hyundai Elantra
SE,CERTIFIED,NO ACCIDENT,LANE DEPA,ALLOYS,B/U CAM
Location
5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
182,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8143969
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SE ,CERTIFIED,NO ACCIDENT,AUTOMATIC,BLUE TOOTH,FOG LIGHTS,LANE DEPARTURE,HEATED SEATS,HEATED STEERING WHEEL,CAR FAX CLEAN,4 CYLINDERS GAS SAVER,ALLOY WHEELS,VERY WELL KEPT,AMAZING DRIVE,$11400,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
