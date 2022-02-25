2017 Hyundai Elantra...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,900 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8296026

8296026 VIN: 5NPD74LF6HH074493

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player SiriusXM Radio

